Characters from fantasy and film delight scarecrow hunters

Uphill Scarecrow Festival. (V) 22,09,19 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Hundreds of people spent their weekend tracking down scarecrows from Disney films and fantasy fiction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paula White with her Jack and the Beanstalk scarecrow Uphill Scarecrow Festival. (V) 22,09,19 Paula White with her Jack and the Beanstalk scarecrow Uphill Scarecrow Festival. (V) 22,09,19

Villagers in Uphill did themselves proud by creating fantastical creatures and film favourites for the annual scarecrow festival.

Scenes from Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and The Beankstalk and Sleeping Beauty were brought to life.

Stewart Castle, chairman of Uphill Village Society, said: "Despite the rain on Sunday, nothing dampened the enjoyment of the hundreds of visitors who joined residents view the village's 13th great scarecrow festival over the weekend.

"With characters as diverse as Disney princesses to dementors from Harry Potter, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Uphill Scarecrow Festival. (V) 22,09,19 Uphill Scarecrow Festival. (V) 22,09,19

"Thanks go to both churches who once again opened their doors to provide free refreshments."

Uphill Scarecrow Festival. (V) 22,09,19 Uphill Scarecrow Festival. (V) 22,09,19