Hunt for wanted woman with links to Weston

Nicola Bruni has links to Weston. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

An appeal to find a wanted woman who has links to Weston has been launched.

Nicola Bruni, aged 44, is wanted in connection with a burglary in Bristol.

She has links to Weston and is also known to visit Easton.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5219184562.