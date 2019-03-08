Hutton Bloomers paid a visit to local children's hospice

Hutton Bloomers visit local hospice during their open day Archant

A group is determined to raise more money for a local children's hospice after spending a morning there visiting the people who benefit from its work.

Approximately 20 members of the Hutton Bloomers visited the Charlton Farm hospice during the charity's open day on June 17.

Children's Hospice South West takes care of children with life-limiting conditions.

The purpose of the visit was to see how their donations helped the hospice, and the family and, individuals in need.

Elizabeth Cayford, a member of the group who attended said the Bloomers was left in awe after seeing the brilliant work being done by the charity.

Elizabeth said: "We were all gobsmacked to see how amazing the place was.

"Each room was specially decorated for every child and there was such a peaceful atmosphere.

"The visit made us realise just how important this charity really is.

"And for some families it's the one holiday they have."