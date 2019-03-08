A village charity is celebrating 20 years of partnership with a village in Africa

Hutton's twinning association with Dabaso, in Kenya, has assisted children through school, built a medical centre and a well.

Since the association was started back in 1999, the health of the villagers has improved with the help of two nurses who are on hand to provide care and support.

Secretary of the charity, Margaret Sills, said to see the impact its work has had over the years shows just how important our donations are.

She said: "We assist children to get into secondary school and support them as much as we can.

"Seeing the children we've helped through school graduate with a first class degree, or go to college, shows just how much of an impact our contributions make.

"We work closely with the village to see what they need and try to do our best to help and support them."