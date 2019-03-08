North Somerset Council tells horse riders to remove speeding signs

Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

North Somerset Council has defended its decision to order the removal of speeding signs in Hutton despite villagers' road safety concerns.

Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It sent a letter to Kevin Parsons saying he must remove the sign placed at Grange Farm or face being fined.

Villagers had raised money through crowd-funding pages to purchase road speeding signs to encourage drivers who pass through the village to slow down.

North Somerset Council has said they need to apply for planning permission to place the signs.

It said: "We have written letters to say that the signs should be removed.

Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"They do not have planning permission and some of them are a highway safety hazard.

"The letters set out our reasons for saying they must be taken down as well as the process for applying for permission to erect them."

There are talks on reducing the speed limit from 30mph to 20mph through the village.

Kevin believes the signs are needed.

Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Horse riders in Hutton, forced to take down speeding signs by the council. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

He said: "North Somerset Council is talking about putting a 20mph speed limit in the village but drivers won't take notice of it, it's dangerous.

"I can hear cars at night going at 70-80mph."

Emma Taylor, who raised money for one of the signs, has faced many near misses while riding through the village.

She said: "It's so dangerous. You take your life in your hands when you are riding on the roads.

"Even with children riding on the horses, drivers still whizz past.

"The signs are not just for horse riders, they're for cyclists, dog walkers and anyone who uses the roads."

Hutton Parish Council clerk, Steve Cope, said: "Councillors are working hard to implement road safety and traffic-calming measures in the parish and have already indicated to the horse-riding community that they support any initiatives to improve road safety providing they comply with all statutory planning and highways regulations.

"As a way of trying to reduce traffic coming through the village, Hutton Parish Council has supported objections to planning applications that would have an impact on vehicular traffic using Hutton as a through route."