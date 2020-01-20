Hutton man presented Volunteer Of The Year award

The Mendip Hills AONB Partnership announced their Volunteer Of The Year 2019.Picture: The Mendip Hills AONB The Mendip Hills AONB Partnership

A Hutton man has been made Volunteer of the Year 2019 by The Mendip Hills AONB Partnership.

Malcolm Parsons was presented his award for going 'above and beyond' during his volunteering efforts across the Mendip Hills, which is classed as an Area Of Natural Outstanding Beauty.

He has been a member of the partnership for 'a few years' and was chosen for the award for being a 'central part in making the AONB volunteers such a welcoming community'.

The partnership works to bring together organisations working to enhance and protect the Mendip Hills.

Ranger volunteer coordinator Lauren Holt said: "Malcolm made me so welcome when I started earlier this year, and he is the first to make new volunteers feel a part of the community.

"He's always the first to respond whenever we ask for help and is an amazing ambassador for our work."