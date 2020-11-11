If you can’t get out, takeaway van can deliver essentials, plus a few treats

A new mobile business in Hutton has been offering a lifeline to people who are self-isolating by selling essential items and treats during the second lockdown.

Sarah Pavey has been running Toot Sweets, which is primarily a takeaway, from a small vintage van since June, and serves Hutton and the surrounding areas.

Since England has gone into its second lockdown, Sarah has decided to extend her daily services by selling essential items to support the older community and those who may not be able to leave their homes as they are self-isolating.

These items can be ordered and collected from the van the following day.

She said: “We are primarily a takeaway and open every day. As there are so many in the village who may be isolating or vulnerable, we are also offering to purchase and sell essential items on order.

“In addition, we are also offering a delivery service for those people in need of extra help as well.

“Anyone needing to buy essential items from the van can place an order the day before, and the items will be available for collection the following day.”

Toot Sweets’ main selling points are its variety of barista coffees, ice creams, waffles, sweets, hot chocolates and thick shakes.

The business also has a selection of food and drink which caters for vegan and gluten-free diets.

As a special treat for the weekends, shoppers can tuck into handmade woodfired pizzas, which are made to order on Friday and Saturday nights, for collection or delivery.

There are also plans to expand the range of pizzas on the menu in a few weeks, which will include vegan and gluten-free bases.

Sarah added: “Not everyone is on Facebook or social media, so it would be fantastic if people helped in spreading the word about the extra services we are offering to the older community and those in the village who are also self-isolating.”