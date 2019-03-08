Leisure centre open day attracts hundreds

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people donned their sports gear to try out fitness classes and gym equipment at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre's popular annual open day.

The leisure centre, in Hutton Moor Road, threw open its doors and invited people in to try out a range of exercise classes and activities for free.

Families enjoyed a dip in the pool, while fitness fans made the most of the Queenax suite and sports courts.

General manager Dave Somers said: "We were delighted to open our doors to the local community for the 10th year running encouraging everyone to become active for free and enjoy all the benefits we have to offer.

"It's never been more important to become active for physical health and fitness as well as mental wellbeing, we are passionate about helping everyone to take the first steps to become part of our community leisure centre.

"More than 900 people attended the event and we look forward to hosting our next open day next year."