Advanced search

Leisure centre open day attracts hundreds

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 October 2019

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of people donned their sports gear to try out fitness classes and gym equipment at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre's popular annual open day.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTONHutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The leisure centre, in Hutton Moor Road, threw open its doors and invited people in to try out a range of exercise classes and activities for free.

Families enjoyed a dip in the pool, while fitness fans made the most of the Queenax suite and sports courts.

General manager Dave Somers said: "We were delighted to open our doors to the local community for the 10th year running encouraging everyone to become active for free and enjoy all the benefits we have to offer.

"It's never been more important to become active for physical health and fitness as well as mental wellbeing, we are passionate about helping everyone to take the first steps to become part of our community leisure centre.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTONHutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"More than 900 people attended the event and we look forward to hosting our next open day next year."

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTONHutton Moor Leisure Centre. Open day. Visitors trying out activities for free. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Most Read

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Former HMRC office to be converted into Weston’s largest student complex

Artists impression of former office building Parkside House converted into student accomodation. Picture: Russ Green

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Special Somerset CC guests help Uphill Castle members enjoy end of season awards

Uphill Castle Cricket Club award winners 2019.

Golf: Vice-captain earns bragging rights at Wedmore

Vice-captain Tim Harris with the Barron Midgley Trophy alongside captain Kev Osman following the annual match between their sides at Wedmore Golf Club

Rugby: Winscombe 7 Old Bristolians 20

Jack Masters attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

‘Vulnerable’ man found by police

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has found Mark Winterburn. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cricket, Strictly and mishaps with blondes – Colourful characters Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld on top form at Weston Winter Gardens

Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld were on great form.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists