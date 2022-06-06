Leisure centre security bolstered for 'unauthorised encampments'

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre will include two height barriers and more measures. - Credit: Archant

A number of parking measures are to be introduced to a busy leisure centre in Weston to prevent 'unauthorised encampments' gathering on the site.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre will restrict certain areas of its car park from caravans and motorhomes, and other vehicles over 2.1m, by inserting two height barriers.

The centre's staff have previously had to deal with unwanted guests on its premises.

"We are having to introduce these measures to combat the constant issues the leisure centre has experienced unauthorised encampments in the car park which cause issues for the leisure centre staff and users," said Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services.

The centre has 'constant issues' of illegal encampments. - Credit: Image by bobtheskater from Pixabay

The parking spaces at the front of the leisure centre will provide parking for vehicles over this size and will continue to provide disabled spaces and parent and child spaces. This area will be locked overnight with telescopic bollards.

Parking hoop barriers will also be added for security purposes as well as an automatic barrier towards the back of the existing car park.

This will be the main access for deliveries for the leisure centre and adjacent hotel and restaurant.

Temporary signage is in place while the works are taking place with more permanent signs to follow.