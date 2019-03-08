Advanced search

'Unacceptable number of near misses' sees villagers call for 20mph speed limit

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 October 2019

Call for speed reduction on Hutton roads

Call for speed reduction on Hutton roads

Archant

Approximately 800 drivers were caught speeding a day in Hutton, prompting calls for a 20mph limit to be introduced.

Hutton Parish Council is seeking to reduce speed from 30mph in the middle of the village, following the findings.

Its chairman, John Cole, says there have been an 'unacceptable number of near misses' and called for North Somerset Council to help improve road safety to prevent a serious accident from happening.

A neighbourhood survey, conducted by the parish council, saw 82 per cent of villagers express concern over speeding, with 62 per cent supporting the introduction of the 20mph speed limit.

However, only 35 per cent of villagers supported the introduction of speed bumps.

Villagers pointed out Grange Farm, Hutton Hill and Canada Coombe were the main danger points, particularly for horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

There was also support for the 30mph speed limit being extended on both sides of the village.

The community speedwatch team found 800 vehicles a day were exceeding the speed limit over a two-month period.

Cllr Cole appealed for North Somerset Council to consider the reductions.

Cllr Cole's letter said: "We ask you to consider along Oldmixon Road towards the village reducing the current limit of 40mph to 30mph and from the current 30mph zone into the village and over Hutton Hill a reduction to 20mph.

"Furthermore, proceeding out of Hutton towards Elborough, where the current speed limit is 40mph, a request is made to reduce this to 30mph.

"These areas are, in places, bereft of footpaths for pedestrians and our data shows that, on average, nearly 800 vehicles per day are exceeding the speed threshold.

"This poses a danger to the public and has caused an unacceptable number of near misses where a collision between vehicles and pedestrians, domestic animals and horses has occurred."

The parish council has already received a grant from Avon and Somerset Constabulary road safety team.

Members of the community have also raised money for a sign to be installed to remind drivers of the road speed within the village.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston woman cannot eat and suffers nightmares after savage assault in town centre

The attack took place in Richmond Street. Picture: Google

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

Neighbours ‘devastated’ after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Weston woman cannot eat and suffers nightmares after savage assault in town centre

The attack took place in Richmond Street. Picture: Google

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Worle nail bar staff protected from risk of slavery and trafficking

Three people were issued with slavery and trafficking risk orders. Picture: Getty

Neighbours ‘devastated’ after BBQ van allowed in car park

The BBQ Smokehouse will trade in the car park of The Nightjar. Picture: The BBQ Smokehouse

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Two midfielders leave Weston as ‘ruthless’ Bartlett trims squad after FA Cup exit

Alex Byrne has been released, while Tom Llewellyn has left on loan. Pictures: Mark Atherton

Weston Hockey head to Clifton Robinsons for ‘sterner test’.

Sam Neate surges forward druing Weston's first home game of the season against Mendip.

Dodd secures double celebration of winning both Championship and Title

James Dodd druing hs final race in Germany where he would secure the Championship.

Rugby: Yatton achieve one-club identity with new kit

Yatton Rugby Club members in new kit

Burns heads to Brands Hatch with title still up for grabs

Will Burns picked up two podiums to move seven points behind Championship leader Harry King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists