'Unacceptable number of near misses' sees villagers call for 20mph speed limit

Call for speed reduction on Hutton roads Archant

Approximately 800 drivers were caught speeding a day in Hutton, prompting calls for a 20mph limit to be introduced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hutton Parish Council is seeking to reduce speed from 30mph in the middle of the village, following the findings.

Its chairman, John Cole, says there have been an 'unacceptable number of near misses' and called for North Somerset Council to help improve road safety to prevent a serious accident from happening.

A neighbourhood survey, conducted by the parish council, saw 82 per cent of villagers express concern over speeding, with 62 per cent supporting the introduction of the 20mph speed limit.

However, only 35 per cent of villagers supported the introduction of speed bumps.

Villagers pointed out Grange Farm, Hutton Hill and Canada Coombe were the main danger points, particularly for horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

There was also support for the 30mph speed limit being extended on both sides of the village.

The community speedwatch team found 800 vehicles a day were exceeding the speed limit over a two-month period.

Cllr Cole appealed for North Somerset Council to consider the reductions.

Cllr Cole's letter said: "We ask you to consider along Oldmixon Road towards the village reducing the current limit of 40mph to 30mph and from the current 30mph zone into the village and over Hutton Hill a reduction to 20mph.

"Furthermore, proceeding out of Hutton towards Elborough, where the current speed limit is 40mph, a request is made to reduce this to 30mph.

"These areas are, in places, bereft of footpaths for pedestrians and our data shows that, on average, nearly 800 vehicles per day are exceeding the speed threshold.

"This poses a danger to the public and has caused an unacceptable number of near misses where a collision between vehicles and pedestrians, domestic animals and horses has occurred."

The parish council has already received a grant from Avon and Somerset Constabulary road safety team.

Members of the community have also raised money for a sign to be installed to remind drivers of the road speed within the village.