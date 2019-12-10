Village primary school's Christmas fayre 'a success'
PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 December 2019
Archant
A village primary school raises more than £1,000 during festive event.
Hutton Church Of England Primary School, in Church Lane, welcomed villagers to join their annual Christmas Fair, last month.
Attendees were invited to look at various displays and purchase items sold at stalls set up around the hall.
Pupils from the school got involved selling cakes, cupcakes and displaying crafts.
Charity stalls were also presented such as the Women V Cancer, which was trying to raise money for a 300-mile cycle in Kenya.
Teacher Laura Lovely said the event was a success.
She said: "Our Christmas Fairwas a huge success, with over £1,200 raised.
"This money is going towards new outdoor gym equipment.
"There were plenty of outdoor stalls as well as crafts made by the pupils, and cakes sold from the Great Hutton Bake Off competition."