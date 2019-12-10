Advanced search

Village primary school's Christmas fayre 'a success'

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 December 2019

Leo, Katy, Milly and Wendy on the cake stall at Hutton School Christmas Fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Leo, Katy, Milly and Wendy on the cake stall at Hutton School Christmas Fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A village primary school raises more than £1,000 during festive event.

Kate Foster and her feather craft at Hutton School Christmas Fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKate Foster and her feather craft at Hutton School Christmas Fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hutton Church Of England Primary School, in Church Lane, welcomed villagers to join their annual Christmas Fair, last month.

Attendees were invited to look at various displays and purchase items sold at stalls set up around the hall.

Pupils from the school got involved selling cakes, cupcakes and displaying crafts.

Charity stalls were also presented such as the Women V Cancer, which was trying to raise money for a 300-mile cycle in Kenya.

Mark Nute and his Wooden Wonders at Hutton School Christmas Fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Nute and his Wooden Wonders at Hutton School Christmas Fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Teacher Laura Lovely said the event was a success.

She said: "Our Christmas Fairwas a huge success, with over £1,200 raised.

"This money is going towards new outdoor gym equipment.

"There were plenty of outdoor stalls as well as crafts made by the pupils, and cakes sold from the Great Hutton Bake Off competition."

