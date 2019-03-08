Advanced search

Quiz night in Hutton raises more than £500 as they prepare for trip to Kenya

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 October 2019

Hutton Dabaso Twinning Association

Hutton Dabaso Twinning Association

Hutton villagers hosted a quiz night in a bid to raise funds for its twinning association with African township.

They raised £552 to add to the funds they have been collecting throughout the year as they prepare for their trip to Dabaso, in Kenya, next month.

Questions such as 'how many miles would you cover if you drove from Hutton to Dabaso?' were tackled by players on the night.

This year marks 20 years since the formation of Hutton Dabaso Twinning Association, which has helped the village by covering some children's school fees and building an accessible medical centre.

Secretary of the charity, Margaret Sills, said: "We added the money made on the night to the charity funds from sale of tickets, raffle, heads and tails and donations.

"All (of it) will be spent in Dabaso, mainly on the health clinic and secondary school bursaries."

To donate money to the fundraising appeal, visit www.bit.ly/2o5cBI4

