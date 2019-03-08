Advanced search

Proms night toasts best of British and village flower show breaks records

PUBLISHED: 11:00 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 06 September 2019

Bradley and his cabbage at Hutton Horticultural Society Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The annual festival in Hutton brought plenty of people out of their homes last weekend.

Most Outstanding Exhibit in Show was awarded to Pam Woodland for her jewellery exhibit. Hutton Horticultural Society Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMost Outstanding Exhibit in Show was awarded to Pam Woodland for her jewellery exhibit. Hutton Horticultural Society Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A large marquee set up in St Mary's Field, hosted events from August 28 until Sunday, and welcomed thousands of people.

The horticultural society's annual flower show was held, on Saturday, with stalls displaying award-winning arts and crafts, vegetables and flowers.

A party was hosted by Hutton Football Club that night to raise cash for four-year-old Frankie Penfold, who needs £12,000 for an electric wheelchair.

To end the succesful weekend, a church service was held in the marquee on the morning before the proms event on the night.

Alan Little with three of his prize winning blooms at Hutton Horticultural Society Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAlan Little with three of his prize winning blooms at Hutton Horticultural Society Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hutton Parish Council clerk, Steve Cope, said: "This year we saw record-breaking numbers all round.

"This year we saw more entries in the horticultural show, especially in the children's section and the fruits too.

"New faces from the village also volunteered to help which was fantastic."

