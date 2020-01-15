Advanced search

Hutton to host wassail this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 January 2020

Hutton Primary school folk dancers at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hutton Primary school folk dancers at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of people are set to descend on Hutton to celebrate the ancient West Country tradition of wassail.

The annual event intends to ward away evil spirits and bless the incoming harvest in the region and beyond.

The event will take place at various locations around Hutton, starting at Wood View, in Moorcroft Road, on Saturday at 6pm.

The celebrations will then move onto Walnut Barn and then across to the village hall, in Main Road.

Hutton's wassail will feature band Rag Morris Men and drinks and Jambo Ceilidh music, and refreshments will be served on the night.

People can also take part in a raffle, and the event will raise money for the Hutton and Dabaso, in Kenya, twinning project, which fundraises for a primary school in the African country and provides clean, fresh water for its pupils.

Tickets, priced £4-8, are available by texting James on 07920 022097.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boxer Dean Dodge looks forward to his upcoming fight with Sean Davis

Dean Dodge’s fight against Sean Davis will be his 10th, as he looks to mantain his unbeaten record. (Picture: Chris Royle)

Rugby: Winscombe miss out at Matson

Winscombe's Owen Howells tries to get through the Matson defence (pic John Podpadec)

Back-to-back wins for Wrington Redhill Reserves

Jake Horton scored Wrington Redhill Reserves' third goal against Yatton & Cleeve.

Weston AC enjoy Riverbank Rollick

Weston Athletics Club male team members celebrate winning the team prize.

Do you recognise these power tools?

Avon and Somerset Constabulary wants to reunite the owners of tools which were seized in Weston.Picture: Avon and Somerset Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists