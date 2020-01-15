Hutton to host wassail this weekend

Hutton Primary school folk dancers at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people are set to descend on Hutton to celebrate the ancient West Country tradition of wassail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual event intends to ward away evil spirits and bless the incoming harvest in the region and beyond.

The event will take place at various locations around Hutton, starting at Wood View, in Moorcroft Road, on Saturday at 6pm.

The celebrations will then move onto Walnut Barn and then across to the village hall, in Main Road.

Hutton's wassail will feature band Rag Morris Men and drinks and Jambo Ceilidh music, and refreshments will be served on the night.

People can also take part in a raffle, and the event will raise money for the Hutton and Dabaso, in Kenya, twinning project, which fundraises for a primary school in the African country and provides clean, fresh water for its pupils.

Tickets, priced £4-8, are available by texting James on 07920 022097.