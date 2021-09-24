News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Village enjoys returning horticultural show

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:37 AM September 24, 2021   
Hutton's horticultural show. 

Hutton's horticultural show. - Credit: Mark Perry

Exhibitors made a welcomed return to a village horticultural show after a disruptive past year.

Hutton's horticultural show saw keen gardeners present their finest crops for judging.

As well as a variety of floral, fruit and vegetable classes there were plenty of other categories for creative exhibitors to enter including in photography, arts and crafts.

An event spokesman said: "The weather was just perfect for Hutton’s annual horticultural show this year with blue skies, sunshine and so much more.

"The exhibitors excelled themselves with some fantastic entries, making it a hard job for the judges to decide on the winners.

"From prize winning vegetables to fabulous floral displays, beautifully crafted handicrafts, photography and great baking, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

"The children from Hutton Primary School entered their handwriting and paintings as well as other children making bookmarks, baking and growing long runner beans."

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to bus services in Weston
  2. 2 People encouraged to have Covid booster to protect them from virus
  3. 3 Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment
  1. 4 Family-run business opens new tile and paving showroom
  2. 5 Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week
  3. 6 Luxurious three-bedroom house overlooking Weston seafront
  4. 7 Weston gymnasts impress on Great Britain duty at European Championships
  5. 8 Weston mum thanks community after Afghan refugee donation
  6. 9 Pet store to relocate to new unit
  7. 10 Plan to build £30million second school site approved
Hutton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ribbon cutting of Aldi with manager Simon Cloke, Team GB's Matt Langridge and staff member Jack.

Gallery

PICTURES: New Aldi store opens in shopping district

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
In Memoriam

Coronavirus

Poignant artwork installed on Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Licensees Glynn and Linzi Smith.

Pub nominated for pub of the year in national awards

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Rock Salt

New restaurant named Hospitality Hero by Mercury readers

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon