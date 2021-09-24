Village enjoys returning horticultural show

Published: 8:37 AM September 24, 2021

Exhibitors made a welcomed return to a village horticultural show after a disruptive past year.

Hutton's horticultural show saw keen gardeners present their finest crops for judging.

As well as a variety of floral, fruit and vegetable classes there were plenty of other categories for creative exhibitors to enter including in photography, arts and crafts.

An event spokesman said: "The weather was just perfect for Hutton’s annual horticultural show this year with blue skies, sunshine and so much more.

"The exhibitors excelled themselves with some fantastic entries, making it a hard job for the judges to decide on the winners.

"From prize winning vegetables to fabulous floral displays, beautifully crafted handicrafts, photography and great baking, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

"The children from Hutton Primary School entered their handwriting and paintings as well as other children making bookmarks, baking and growing long runner beans."