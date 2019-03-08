Icescape to return to Weston for third year with two new winter attractions

The Tropicana has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Archant

The country's largest covered ice rink is returning to Weston for its third winter season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Icescape @ The Tropicana re-opens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Icescape @ The Tropicana re-opens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Icescape, held at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, will be open from Friday until January 5.

The popular venue will be turned into a winter wonderland for people of all ages to enjoy during the 45-minute skating sessions which will run from 11am-8pm.

The rink uses rapid freeze, real ice technology to provide an authentic skating experience without worrying about the weather interfering.

To make it the ultimate winter wonderland, Icescape will be joined by Santa and his elves from November 24 until Christmas Eve, as youngsters will be welcome to take pictures.

Icescape @ The Tropicana 2019 Icescape @ The Tropicana 2019

Jamie Dann, Icescape operations director, said they are looking forward to coming back to Weston this year.

He said: "It is really exciting to be coming back to the Tropicana.

"We have some great new additions to this years' event, plus brand-new ice skates.

"As well as our normal skate sessions, we will be introducing disco sessions on selected Friday evenings so visitors can skate to the best disco tunes provided by our resident live DJ.

Pippen will be happy to see your little skaters. Pippen will be happy to see your little skaters.

"We'll also be continuing with our parent and toddlers and quiet sessions after their success last year.

"We're really looking forward to putting on another fantastic winter event for the people of the South West to enjoy."

There will be an alpine-themed Lodge Bar and Restaurant for visitors who wish to spectate and a chance to grab a drink or food.

This year there will also be two new rides - the carousel which holds up to 24 people per ride and Pippen's rotating coaster.

The Tropicana has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The Tropicana has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council's executive member for leisure, culture and tourism, is looking forward to Icescape's return to Weston.

He said: "The Icescape team has truly transformed the outdoor arena at the Tropicana.

"The marquees this year are the biggest they have ever been with lots of exciting new attractions inside. I'm sure they will draw in the crowds from far and wide."

Icescape will open until January 5 at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, from 11am-8pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50-34 are available online at www.icescape-tropicana.co.uk