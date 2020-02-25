Advanced search

Met office warns of ice, and hail across North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 19:31 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 25 February 2020

Icy conditions are forecast for North Somerset overnight. Picture: Alex Walton

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice in North Somerset overnight.

Ice is expected to form on some surfaces between midnight today (Tuesday) and overnight into Wednedsay causing travel disruption.

Wintry showers are also expected at times.

People are being warned to take care on roads, pavements and cycle paths which may be slippery.

A met office spokesman said: "A mix of rain and hail showers, with some snow over higher ground, is likely to leave surfaces wet overnight.

"Surface temperatures are then expected to fall below freezing with icy stretches forming in places."

