iWitness24 readers take stunning images of Weston basked in sunlight
PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 March 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Readers of the Weston Midweek and Mercury have sent in captivating pictures of the town basked in sunlight for this week’s iWitness24.
RNLI out on a training session with a drone filming...Can you spot the drone ?
Temperatures reached the high teens in Weston at the end of last month, and people were keen to show-off their photography skills.
Derek Hitchins took a colourful snapshot of the town’s SeaQuarium, which faces an uncertain future with consultations underway.
Nick Page Hayman took a serene picture of the RNLI out on a training day at sea.
Natalie Butler sent in an image of spring flowers on a hillside.
Spring flowers
She also sent in a picture of a bright purple flower in bloom.
John Stephenson took a stunning photo between Uphill Beacon and the village church.
Zara Britton sent in a snapshot of her daughters with the family dog.
And Ruth Mountstephens took a calming image of the Weston’s Grand Pier.