iWitness24 readers take stunning images of Weston basked in sunlight

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 March 2019

A beautiful Spring Day in Winter, apparently. Yet the curious clouds seem to be telling a different story…

A beautiful Spring Day in Winter, apparently. Yet the curious clouds seem to be telling a different story…

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Readers of the Weston Midweek and Mercury have sent in captivating pictures of the town basked in sunlight for this week’s iWitness24.

RNLI out on a training session with a drone filming...Can you spot the drone ?RNLI out on a training session with a drone filming...Can you spot the drone ?

Temperatures reached the high teens in Weston at the end of last month, and people were keen to show-off their photography skills.

Derek Hitchins took a colourful snapshot of the town’s SeaQuarium, which faces an uncertain future with consultations underway.

Nick Page Hayman took a serene picture of the RNLI out on a training day at sea.

Natalie Butler sent in an image of spring flowers on a hillside.

Spring flowersSpring flowers

She also sent in a picture of a bright purple flower in bloom.

John Stephenson took a stunning photo between Uphill Beacon and the village church.

Zara Britton sent in a snapshot of her daughters with the family dog.

And Ruth Mountstephens took a calming image of the Weston’s Grand Pier.

