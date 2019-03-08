Advanced search

Immigration bust at curry house

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 July 2019

Seven men have been arrested after an immigration raid uncovered they had been working illegally.

Immigration enforcement officers visited Table Eight Indian restaurant, in Church Street, Wedmore, on Wednesday (July 24).

Checks revealed six Bangladeshi nationals, aged 33-44, had overstayed their visas, while a 37-year-old Indian national was found working in breach of his visa conditions.

Four of the Bangladeshi men, and the Indian man, were arrested and transferred to the Immigration Detention centre awaiting deportation from the UK.

The remaining two men were escorted from the premises and ordered to report to Immigration Enforcement regularly while their cases are progressed.

The business is now facing a fine of £140,000 which will be imposed unless they can prove the appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out.

