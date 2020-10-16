Level crossing improvements made
PUBLISHED: 06:55 19 October 2020
Archant
Two level crossings have had several improvements made to them in the first phase of redevelopment.
The Corondale and Finch Close level crossings in Worle have had their access improved from both sides, their entrance widened, overgrown vegetation cut back, and gates moved closer to the tracks to reduce crossing time.
Campaign group The Movement successfully rallied for changes to be made at the crossings.
MORE: Students successfully campaign for improved safety measures at crossing where friend died.
A meeting was held in May between The Movement, Network Rail, North Somerset Council, and Persimmon Homes to discuss and plan the short-term response to the crossings. They will be replaced and renewed with safer ones as a temporary measure until a footbridge is built. Network Rail estimates the cost of a footbridge, which is planned to be implemented in 2024, will be £4.4million.
A full renewal of the Corondale level crossing will take place by the end of the year.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.