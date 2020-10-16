Level crossing improvements made

Improvements have been made to Finch Close llevel crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

Two level crossings have had several improvements made to them in the first phase of redevelopment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

The Corondale and Finch Close level crossings in Worle have had their access improved from both sides, their entrance widened, overgrown vegetation cut back, and gates moved closer to the tracks to reduce crossing time.

Campaign group The Movement successfully rallied for changes to be made at the crossings.

MORE: Students successfully campaign for improved safety measures at crossing where friend died.

A meeting was held in May between The Movement, Network Rail, North Somerset Council, and Persimmon Homes to discuss and plan the short-term response to the crossings. They will be replaced and renewed with safer ones as a temporary measure until a footbridge is built. Network Rail estimates the cost of a footbridge, which is planned to be implemented in 2024, will be £4.4million.

Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A full renewal of the Corondale level crossing will take place by the end of the year.

Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to the Corondale level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Improvements have been made to Finch Close level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to Finch Close level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Improvements have been made to Finch Close level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to Finch Close level crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Improvements have been made to Finch Close llevel crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford Improvements have been made to Finch Close llevel crossing. Picture: Henry Woodsford