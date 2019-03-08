Advanced search

Improvements for five Weston parks

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 August 2019

Grove Park will receive some of the funding. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Grove Park will receive some of the funding. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Archant

Improvements to five Weston-super-Mare parks will be carried out this summer.

Projects ranging from replacing children's play equipment to repairing paths have been identified by North Somerset Council, and will be paid for through a £37,118 funding grant.

Grove Park will benefit from new recycling bins and path repairs, while repairs to boundary walls will be carried out at Clarence Park.

At Oldmixon Rec, football facilities for women will be built.

Trees will be removed at Ashcombe Park and repairs to a path by the Victorian shelter will take place at Prince Consort Gardens.

Cllr Caritas Charles, the council's executive member for parks and green spaces, said: "We are targeting funds where there is an immediate need.

"The money will be used to replace decommissioned play equipment which has been removed for safety purposes and to repair old or damaged infrastructure."

