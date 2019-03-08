Mad Hatter's coffee morning raises vital funds for charity

Burnham Mayor and Mayoress Andy and Lorna Brewer with fundraisers at Mad Hatters.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An Alice In Wonderland coffee morning raised almost £200 for mental health charity In Charley's Memory.

The Mad Hatter's tea party attracted people from across Burnham to join in the fun.

Charity fundraisers threw the event at the Baptist church, in College Street, in August and sold tasty cakes and hot drinks.

People could also take part in a raffle, lucky dip and a selection of games.

The event raised £192 for In Charley's Memory Ambassador Programme, and money will go towards the charity's next team-building activity and graduation ceremony.

Mayor Andy Brewer was among the visitors to support the event, including his wife Lorna.

In Charley's Memory offers support to people aged 11-25 on mental health issues.

For more information about the cause, visit www.incharleysmemory.co.uk