In Cider Festival celebrates successful second year

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 February 2020

Festival goers in fancy dress at In Cider Festival 2020. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Festival goers in fancy dress at In Cider Festival 2020. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hundreds of people flocked to In Cider Festival at the weekend.

Festival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Revellers arrived in their droves at Sand Bay Holiday Village, in Kewstoke, in fancy dress to the event, which took place across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

More than 20 popular bands including The Leylines, The Communicators and Headsticks performed at the festival, which organisers say went 'like a dream'.

A spokesman for the event said: "What an utterly beautiful weekend with the best festival-goers in the world, we hope you all had a great weekend."

"We'd also like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated to the Foodbank drop at In Cider Festival on Sunday.

The Leylines on stage at the Incider 2020 music festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Leylines on stage at the Incider 2020 music festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Your generosity will make a big difference to people living in poverty.

"Many thanks to The Leylines for organising the collection and distribution, and Ferocious Dog and their fans for the inspiration."

Festival goers at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival goers at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Festival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Imprints on stage at the Incider 2020 music festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Imprints on stage at the Incider 2020 music festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Festival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Festival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Festival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Festival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival goers in fancy dress at Incider 2020 at Pontins' Sand Bay Holiday Village. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

