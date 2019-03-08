Advanced search

IN PICTURES: Funeral for the planet held in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:32 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 03 April 2019

A Extinction Rebellion funeral procession and memorial service to mourn the loss of the life the planet starts outside the town hall and ends with a 'die-in' and vigil in High Street.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Extinction Rebellion funeral procession and memorial service to mourn the loss of the life the planet starts outside the town hall and ends with a 'die-in' and vigil in High Street.  Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A funeral procession to mourn the loss of life on the planet was held in Weston’s town centre on Saturday.

A procession, organised by Xtinction Rebellion (XR), started at the Town Hall and went along the high street where people dropped to the ground in a ‘die-in’.

The funeral follows North Somerset Council’s declaration of a climate emergency and looking for ways to go carbon neutral by 2030.

A XR spokeman said: “Weston came out in force to demonstrate on Saturday and this reflects the numbers of people who are quite obviously alarmed by the climate and ecological crisis the planet is facing.

“Without rapid reductions in our carbon emissions to net zero, catastrophic climate change and mass extinction level events will inevitably occur.

“This is going to effect everyone on the planet, including the  people, flora and fauna of North Somerset.

“We must not let this happen.”

