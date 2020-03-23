Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset. Archant

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Somerset has risen to 32.

There are also 36 cases in Somerset, according to Public Health England figures yesterday (Sunday).

Cases are expected to be much higher as people with mild symptoms who are self-isolating at home are not being tested.

There were 2,433 new confirmed cases yesterday, bringing the total number in the UK to 19,522.

Data shows 1,228 people have died – up 209 from Saturday.

The UK has had 400 more deaths than Italy at the same stage.

Italy is the worst-affected country in Europe and the health system is overwhelmed.

Forty-six doctors have died since the outbreak began and NHS staff often have to choose who to save due to a shortage of life-saving equipment.

Frontline hospital staff in England are starting to be tested to see whether they have coronavirus.

Workers with symptoms and those who live with people who have symptoms will be checked – starting with hundreds of critical care doctors and nurses.