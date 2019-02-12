Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Child grooming cases via Instagram triple in six months

PUBLISHED: 17:22 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 06 March 2019

NSPCC release figures for recorded online child grooming offences in England and Wales. Picture: Getty Images

NSPCC release figures for recorded online child grooming offences in England and Wales. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

A charity is warning of an ‘alarming’ increase in the number of children being groomed on social networking sites.

Figures from Avon and Somerset Constabulary show 300 crimes of sexual communication with a child younger than 18 were recorded over the past 18 months.

Girls aged 12-15 were most likely to be targeted by groomers, and victims included children as young as five years old.

The number of children groomed via Instagram has tripled in just 18 months.

Between April 2017 and April 2018, 10 per cent of victims were groomed via Instagram, compared with 28 per cent between April and September last year. The NSPCC is calling on social networks to do more to protect children.

Head of the NSPCC South West, Sharon Copsey, said: “It is alarming how many young people are being groomed online, and it’s clear that social networks need to be doing more to protect children in their digital worlds.

“Many children and young people don’t understand they have been groomed or that what has happened is abuse, so it’s common for victims of online grooming not to tell anyone what is happening to them.

“It’s important parents have regular and open conversations with their children about their online activity – by having these chats, it lets children know they can talk to their parents if they’re feeling worried about something they have seen or heard online.

“Our schools service delivers ‘Speak Out, Stay Safe’ assemblies in primary schools across the Avon and Somerset area to help children know the different kinds of abuse, recognise the signs and identify a trusted adult they can speak to if they have a worry or concern.”

The Government is due to publish a white paper setting out new laws to tackle online harms.

The NSPCC is urging ministers to bring in statutory regulation to enforce a legal duty of care to children on social networks, with hefty fines if companies fail.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: “These figures are overwhelming evidence that keeping children safe cannot be left to social networks.

“We cannot wait for the next tragedy before tech companies are made to act.”

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Weston street artist JPS has Brexit mural preserved

The artwork was painted at the site just after the Brexit referendum in 2016. Picture: JPS

Heavy traffic on M5 after lorry crashes

The accident has partly blocked the M5. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Child grooming cases via Instagram triple in six months

NSPCC release figures for recorded online child grooming offences in England and Wales. Picture: Getty Images

Review: Dirty Dusting − saucy stage comedy at its best

The cleaning ladies getting to grips with their phone customers.

Public consultation to decide future of two town centre GP surgeries

Graham Road Surgery could merge with Clarence Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Captivating pictures of Weston’s scenery submitted to iWitness24

A bird sitting next to a lake chirping away.

CCG defends planned changes to Weston General Hospital’s A&E department

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists