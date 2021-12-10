News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

ELECTION: Leanne Hart to stand as independent in by-election

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:12 AM December 10, 2021
Leanne Hart independent candidate for Weston Central ward by-election

Leanne Hart hopes to represent the ward as an independent. - Credit: Kelly Tomkins-Brown

A by-election date for Weston Town Council is set for Thursday.

Hoping to get a tick on the ballot paper is Bournville girl, Leanne Hart. She is hoping to represent Weston Central ward as an independent.

Currently two Lib Dem councillors occupy the ward, leaving a third seat up for grabs on December 16.

The by-election was triggered after the resignation of Lib Dem councillor Ella Sayce.

Leanne is a Westonian who was born in the old general hospital and grew up at RAF Locking, where her father was stationed. She is now the manager of a local business.

Leanne said: "I have seen so much change in Weston and what I find uplifting is how much the people of this town wants to improve the area.

"The future of Weston is something I want to be a part of.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack
  2. 2 Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show
  3. 3 £6.5 million funding boost for landmark Weston development
  1. 4 North Somerset Council reacts to Plan B announcement
  2. 5 Hospital under pressure due to a shortage of community carers
  3. 6 VIDEO: Driver caught on camera dodging traffic on hard shoulder of M5 in Somerset
  4. 7 Two cases of Omicron Covid variant in Somerset after PARTY, say officials
  5. 8 Convicted murderer to appeal against sentence - claiming media footage ‘impeded’ fair trial
  6. 9 A38 crash leaves passenger with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'
  7. 10 New employment centre opened by Weston College

"I want to be your voice in the town council."



Local Election
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The council's highways team will be in Portishead on Thursday morning.

North Somerset Council

Weston town centre improvement works to be 'finished in weeks'

Paul Jones

person
Dog owners have been urged to always pick up after their pet.

North Somerset Magistrates Court

Eight people hit with fines for public space breaches in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Police have launched a dashcam and witness appeal following an 'incident' in Weston-super-Mare.

Elderly couple targeted by distraction burglars

Paul Jones

person
Daniel Sutcliffe won the top prize at the International Bodybuilding Association World Finals.

Competitions

Weston's bodybuilding world champion dismisses misconceptions

Carrington Walker

person