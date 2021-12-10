ELECTION: Leanne Hart to stand as independent in by-election
- Credit: Kelly Tomkins-Brown
A by-election date for Weston Town Council is set for Thursday.
Hoping to get a tick on the ballot paper is Bournville girl, Leanne Hart. She is hoping to represent Weston Central ward as an independent.
Currently two Lib Dem councillors occupy the ward, leaving a third seat up for grabs on December 16.
The by-election was triggered after the resignation of Lib Dem councillor Ella Sayce.
Leanne is a Westonian who was born in the old general hospital and grew up at RAF Locking, where her father was stationed. She is now the manager of a local business.
Leanne said: "I have seen so much change in Weston and what I find uplifting is how much the people of this town wants to improve the area.
"The future of Weston is something I want to be a part of.
Most Read
- 1 Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack
- 2 Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show
- 3 £6.5 million funding boost for landmark Weston development
- 4 North Somerset Council reacts to Plan B announcement
- 5 Hospital under pressure due to a shortage of community carers
- 6 VIDEO: Driver caught on camera dodging traffic on hard shoulder of M5 in Somerset
- 7 Two cases of Omicron Covid variant in Somerset after PARTY, say officials
- 8 Convicted murderer to appeal against sentence - claiming media footage ‘impeded’ fair trial
- 9 A38 crash leaves passenger with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'
- 10 New employment centre opened by Weston College
"I want to be your voice in the town council."