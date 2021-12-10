ELECTION: Leanne Hart to stand as independent in by-election

Leanne Hart hopes to represent the ward as an independent. - Credit: Kelly Tomkins-Brown

A by-election date for Weston Town Council is set for Thursday.

Hoping to get a tick on the ballot paper is Bournville girl, Leanne Hart. She is hoping to represent Weston Central ward as an independent.

Currently two Lib Dem councillors occupy the ward, leaving a third seat up for grabs on December 16.

The by-election was triggered after the resignation of Lib Dem councillor Ella Sayce.

Leanne is a Westonian who was born in the old general hospital and grew up at RAF Locking, where her father was stationed. She is now the manager of a local business.

Leanne said: "I have seen so much change in Weston and what I find uplifting is how much the people of this town wants to improve the area.

"The future of Weston is something I want to be a part of.

"I want to be your voice in the town council."







