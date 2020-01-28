PICTURES: Independent businesses enjoy first well-being event
PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020
Independent businesses in Weston took to the Sovereign Centre for the inaugural 'well-being event'.
Weston Collective, in collaboration with Oxhouse Home of Fitness, enjoyed two busy days in Weston's shopping centre.
Workshops were held during both days, with visitors able to have a chat about crystals with the team from Rose & Amber, purchase plants from Coastal Succulents or have a massage from Alma Retreat.
Oxhouse members completed a workout, where they had to complete as many rounds as possible in five hours of 2,020m row, 20 burpees and 20 dumbell thrusters to raise money for and awareness of Weston Foodbank.
Giulio's Italian, which will be delivering food to all parts of Weston from this weekend, also served visitors a plant-based stew.
Weston Collective founder Jane Murch said: "I came away feeling really proud as the space in The Sovereign Centre came to life again."