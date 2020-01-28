Advanced search

PICTURES: Independent businesses enjoy first well-being event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 January 2020

Coastal Succulents, Cacti and Alpines Chris Rixton with customers at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coastal Succulents, Cacti and Alpines Chris Rixton with customers at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Independent businesses in Weston took to the Sovereign Centre for the inaugural 'well-being event'.

Jeni Crane from Yum Nutrition at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJeni Crane from Yum Nutrition at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Collective, in collaboration with Oxhouse Home of Fitness, enjoyed two busy days in Weston's shopping centre.

Workshops were held during both days, with visitors able to have a chat about crystals with the team from Rose & Amber, purchase plants from Coastal Succulents or have a massage from Alma Retreat.

Oxhouse members completed a workout, where they had to complete as many rounds as possible in five hours of 2,020m row, 20 burpees and 20 dumbell thrusters to raise money for and awareness of Weston Foodbank.

Giulio's Italian, which will be delivering food to all parts of Weston from this weekend, also served visitors a plant-based stew.

Dragonfly Complementary Therapies by Joanna Porter at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDragonfly Complementary Therapies by Joanna Porter at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Collective founder Jane Murch said: "I came away feeling really proud as the space in The Sovereign Centre came to life again."

Debbie Thorne Reiki Master and teacher at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDebbie Thorne Reiki Master and teacher at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Giulio's Italian food at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGiulio's Italian food at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Council could use compulsory purchase order to buy Birnbeck Pier

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Council could use compulsory purchase order to buy Birnbeck Pier

North Somerset Council has issued CNM Estates with a repairs notice to improve Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston come up short in top of table showdown with leaders Barnstaple

Weston during their 22-17 defeat to Barnstaple.

Cheddar walking footballers get past Peasedown on competitive debut

Cheddar's walking footballers in new kit and tracksuit tops provided by The Cider Barn, Draycott

PICTURES: Independent businesses enjoy first well-being event

Coastal Succulents, Cacti and Alpines Chris Rixton with customers at the Weston Collective and Oxhouse Fitness Wellbeing event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police encourage people from all backgrounds to become PCSOs

PCSO Julie Berchall with Lewis, Chloe and Lacey. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nursery to open at Puxton Park in April

Busy Buddies Nursery opening later this year at Puxton Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24