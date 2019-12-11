Pop-up shops by independent business to take over the Sovereign Centre

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A group of independent business will be hosting a variety of pop-up shops starting this weekend.

Weston Collective, will be in the Sovereign Shopping Centre, from Saturday until December 20, from 8.30am-6.30pm.

There will be a variety of pop-up shops, selling items including chocolate, hand-made glass, pottery, felting, clothing, hand-made wooden goods and more.

On Sunday, there will be a plant-based pop-up called Little Loves in the food hall and there will also be live music from the Worle Wind Concert Band at noon.

Hutton Primary School Choir will be singing to shoppers on Wednesday, before King Alfred School's concert band performs on December 19.

Chase from Paw Patrol will be holding meet and greets on December 21 from 10.30am-3.30pm.

Jon Walton, general manager of the Sovereign Shopping Centre, said: "We intend to support more initiatives like this in the future.

"It is what the High Street needs."