Why you should make tonight’s dinner an Indian takeaway

Chutneys, along with the team of chefs that Moslek took to the Culinary World Cup, cater gala dinners to honour the volunteers of the Feed the Homeless Charity. Picture: Chutneys Takeaway Archant

Are you getting tired of cooking for the family every night since the lockdown began – why not try your local Indian takeaway and treat yourself to a night off?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Moslek competed in the Culinary World Cup 2018 in Luxembourg and returned with 7 medals, including gold! Picture: Chutneys Takeaway Moslek competed in the Culinary World Cup 2018 in Luxembourg and returned with 7 medals, including gold! Picture: Chutneys Takeaway

Moslek ‘Mo’ Uddin shares what measures Chutneys Takeaway have taken to ensure food safety during COVID-19 and how to find the ideal curry for your taste buds.

Q: Is it safe for me to have food delivered to my home?

Since the lockdown began, we’re being extra cautious when handling food. We’ve reduced the risk of packaging contamination by disposing of any packaging and boxes as soon as they arrive.

Moslek also heads up UK Curry Connect, a leading industry trade body that actively campaigns for issues affecting the catering industry. Picture: Chutneys Takeaway Moslek also heads up UK Curry Connect, a leading industry trade body that actively campaigns for issues affecting the catering industry. Picture: Chutneys Takeaway

The Food Standards Agency has stressed that the risk from food is low and that “there is no reason to avoid having ready-to-eat food delivered if it has been prepared and handled properly.”

All staff members are using hand sanitiser and washing their hands regularly throughout the day. We’re also closing an hour earlier each evening to allow extra time for cleaning.

Our drivers use disposable gloves and sanitiser for every delivery they make. To minimise contact, drivers will drop your food outside your door, knock to let you know it’s arrived and leave the property as soon as we see someone collect it.

Q: How can I order takeaway during lockdown?

You can look at our menu online and order through our website. You can also call us directly. We’re able to deliver to homes within Weston-Super-Mare - there’s a £1 deliver charge.

Q: What curry would you recommend for someone who loves spicy food?

Many of our customers love hot food and we’ve created a speciality Naga Chilli dish just for them.

The Naga Viper pepper is one of the hottest chillies in the world. I grow some in my back garden, that I pick myself and use in our Naga Jaal and Devil Flaming Naga Chilli.

Neither dish is for the faint-hearted, though the Naga Jaal – a personal favourite of mine – is a little milder.

Even if you’re not a fan of spicy food we have a range of curries you can try that are less hot but still pack plenty of flavour. I’d recommend trying a Korma or Pasanda.

You can also order from our English menu - call us to learn of our choice of fish and chips, burgers and kebabs.

Q: Have your opening hours changed because of the pandemic?

We’re currently open six days a week from 5.00 pm but are closing an hour earlier at 10 pm to allow us more time for cleaning at the end of the night.

We’re doing our best to make sure we’re following all the government advice whilst continuing to deliver food to the local community.

Q: How can takeaways help the local community at this time?

Now more than ever we need to come together as a community and support one another through this challenging time.

We’ve offered our services to Western General Hospital and its hardworking frontline NHS staff. We regularly supply food to the Feed the Homeless charity and deliver packages to those who need it most.

We also recently took part in a BBC documentary to find alternative methods of packaging takeaways to help reduce the amount of single-use plastic waste. My daughter, Myesha, was inspired after watching the BBC’s Blue Planet appeal, and we were encouraged to trial using re-usable tiffins for our deliveries, to do our bit for the environment.

We take pride in helping our local community in whatever way we can and delivering delicious food to our customers.

If you fancy a night off cooking, try a Chutneys Takeaway. You can order online at chutneystakeaway.co.uk or call 01934 813 551.