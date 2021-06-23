PICTURES: Look inside Weston's Revo Kitchen

Published: 12:00 PM June 23, 2021

Revo Kitchen and Golf opened last week and has hinted at offering a take-away service soon. - Credit: Revo

Weston's latest seafront restaurant has thanked residents for the support it has received during its opening week, and hopes to offer a take-away service soon.

Revo Kitchen, in Marine Parade, welcomed customers on June 16 - with its mini golf complex opening two days later, on June 18.

The diner, which is based in the former SeaQuarium, has received glowing praise online by those who have visited, and its manager is keen to build a relationship with the town's residents.

The restaurant has received warm reviews online. - Credit: Revo

Alex Michael said: "The first week has been very good especially considering that the weather has not been great.

"Revo Kitchen has been very well received especially by locals which is exactly what we want."

Revo's owners, AGM Holdings, also own the Grand Pier, which last year introduced the My Grand Pier card to reward Weston-based customers - something it wants to emulate with its latest seafront attraction.

Mr Michael added: "We are very much a ‘locals venue’ and we will have special offers throughout the year to reward our loyal, local customers."

Customers have praised the restaurant's seafront views. - Credit: Revo

The opening has had some hitches though - issues with its gas supply has meant Revo has had to delay its take-away service.

Alex added: "Unfortunately, we still do not have a gas supply and this is causing major issues in the kitchen where the temporary electric appliances we have installed, so that we could open, are really struggling to keep up with the demand which has caused serious operational issues.

"The team have been brilliant working around this but we are desperate to get a mains gas supply as soon as possible, we cannot open our take-away at all because this is wholly reliant on gas."

On social media, happy customers have pointed out the establishment's dog-friendly policy and seafront views.

One user wrote: "We have been twice - It is lovely, the views are to die for.

"We are trying to work our way through the tables to see what one is our favourite."



