Weston IT expert trials Intelligent Wi-Fi to help businesses track coronavirus cases

A world IT expert from Weston-super-Mare is deploying a game-changing Covid-19 track and trace ‘Intelligent Wi-Fi’ – which could help save the global hospitality industry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Intelligent Wi-Fi can help businesses identify people with coronavirus to within metres of each other inside venues.

The groundbreaking technology means hospitality venues can isolate individual rooms and parts of venues, rather than close it completely.

It also means people will not have to self-isolate if they were in a different part of the premises or at the venue at a different time.

Wi-Fi expert Dan Jones, head of Maven Consultancy in Weston, is trialling the process.

Dan, a former Worle Community School Academy pupil, said: “Wi-Fi is not being fully-utilised to help pubs, clubs, hotels and hospitality venues to track and trace those potentially infected with Covid-19.”

“Wi-Fi in 2020 is now intelligent, venues can track a person to within metres of using a certain area. This will allow rooms and areas to be closed off for deep cleaning, rather than shutting down the entire venue, if someone reports a case of coronavirus. Its significance is the hospitality industry, which has been worst hit by Covid-19, will now be able to be opened up in a far safer way for the public.”

Dan’s system means every hospitality venue can have a new Wi-Fi ‘Covid19 Secure’ trust kite accreditation, giving assurance to the public that the venue is as safe as possible.

The system will work alongside existing track and trace software and it can also collect all the contact tracing data, such as name, phone number and email, saving valuable administration and staffing costs for businesses.

Dan added: “The process of pen and paper for the whole venue is a good starting point, but it’s not viable going forward and will not work for larger public venues. It’s also a great way to get people to order food and drinks via their phone in order to help reduce unnecessary contact with staff, while improving service and customer experience.”

Dan is advising a worldwide representation of businesses at Las Vegas in October on designing Wi-Fi for Apple devices.

When coronavirus hit, he turned his attention to helping governments and businesses track down those infected with Covid-19.