Italian Gardens statue may never be repaired due to extensive damage
- Credit: Matthew Robinson
Substantial damage inflicted on one of the few remaining ornate features of Weston could mean it's never replaced, the council has warned.
One of the famous statues which line the Italian Gardens was knocked from her plinth and destroyed by unknown assailants on Thursday evening (March 24).
In what is suspected vandalism, the statue, named Reaping, sustained considerable damage to her arms and head.
More than 100-years-old, Reaping is one of the many original statues which lined the High Street terrace, but now only three remain.
A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "Reaping was removed on Friday (March 25).
"At the moment we don’t know if it is repairable as the damage is substantial.
"We will need to get a stone mason to take a look at it and give an opinion on whether it can be saved."
The terrace used to decorate Beddington House in Croydon, South London - a now demolished family estate.
In 1922, the local authority began to develop a 'Summer and Winter Gardens' for Weston on the old hotel field.
First intended as a planted hedge between a less formal putting green, town surveyor Harry Brown discovered the 61 metre-long Portland Stone terrace with statuary and seating for sale at the house.
Local historian John Crockford-Hawley said: "The old hotel field - also known as rogers' field - was acquired by the former Urban District Council in 1922 to develop the gardens, with the Italian Gardens completed first.
"Local councillor at the time, entrepreneur and owner of Milton Quarry, Henry Butt, offered to pay for the complete terrace and so it was delivered by lorry to Weston, re-erected and came to form the well-known backdrop to the Italian Gardens.
"The statuary was of Italianate design, hence the gardens became known by that name."
Originally four very large statues of 'The Seasons' lined the terrace, with five smaller statues set on plinths - reaping, sowing, humility, childhood and vanity - all surviving until fairly recently.
The standing 'Seasons' have been lost to time, vandalism and almost a century of neglect.
One such statue was delivered to stonemasons at Sandford Stone in the 1990s for repair, but as the legend goes, she was never recovered by the council and so remained forgotten for many years at the site's entrance.