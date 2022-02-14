Artist and suffragette Ivy Millicent James to be honoured in Weston

Ivy Millicent James was born in Weston - Credit: North Somerset Museum/Supplied by The Public Catalogue Foundation

Artist and suffragette leader Ivy Millicent James will be honoured in Weston next month.

Weston Town Council and the Weston Civic Society have joined with Weston Museum to honour Ivy, who lived in the town, with a blue plaque and an exhibition.

The plaque, at 9 Grove Park Road, will be unveiled at 2pm on Saturday, March 5, the same day an exhibition of her work gets underway at Weston Museum, running until June 12.

Ivy was born at 1 Atlantic Villas in Weston to an artistic family and attended the new School of Science and Art in Lower Church Road in 1895.

Alongside her older sister Maud, who had studied at the Slade School of Art, she set about publishing Christmas cards, postcards and calendars.

Their works became highly prized and are nowadays very collectable.

Ivy was a keen suffragette and designed the banner for the Weston branch of the Women’s Social and Political Union.

The two sisters were inseparable and after living in London during the 1920s, Ivy moved back to Weston when Maud died in 1930.

She lived at 9 Grove Park Road for the ensuing 35 years and was a frequent visitor at St Margaret's, the then-children’s home at the junction with Upper Church Road.

- Credit: Google Street View

Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, chairman of the town council's Heritage Arts & Culture Committee, said: "I'd like to thank the town council and Weston Civic Society for sponsoring the dozen blue plaques which are helping residents and visitors identify some of Weston's historical characters."

The exhibition - Sentimental Journeys: The Art and Life of Ivy Millicent James - will showcase the work of Ivy (1879-1965), a celebrated postcard artist.

She was part of the first generation of women to benefit from equal access to arts education and made her name at the turn of the 20th century in the postcard boom that spread across Europe due to the development of mass travel and the growing popularity of summer holiday resorts.

Yet today, Ivy’s story and her distinctive work remain largely unknown.

This exhibition celebrates her remarkable achievement, as well as that of her sister Maud.

It features a selection of Ivy’s original watercolours, postcard and Christmas card designs, sketch books and personal effects from the North Somerset Council museum collections.