Wintery scenes submitted to iWitness
PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 February 2019
Wildlife and wintry vistas were the order of the day in this week’s round-up of pictures sent to iWitness by Weston’s talented photographers.
Chaffinchs on garden feeders
First up, Rodger Fry took this painterly picture of a winters sunset over Weston.
Rob Blamire snapped this chaffinch busily feasting on the contents of his garden bird feeder.
Great White Egret flying over local Somerset Lake
Jaqueline Caven captured a great white egret taking flight over a Somerset lake.
The Grand Pier at night was the focus of this cleverly shot snap by Sean Bawden, not bad for a first attempt.
I recently bought a Nikon D5300... my first proper camera, and took it out for a test run. Shot using auto-bracketing, then post-processed using Aurora HDR. They are not perfect, but hey, its my first attempt.
Waves crashed against the sea wall in Laura Szymanska’s picture taken on a stormy January day.
Paul Cowles took this etherial long exposure shot of Weston beach at twilight,
Waves are crashing, wind is blowing, What a beatiful day to explore it.
Finally, Jaqueline also took this superb shot of the underside of the pier during a seafront walk on a blustery winter’s day.
String of stars and broken puzzle, I am a local photographer that likes to take shots of Weston and the surrounding areas.
Winter along Weston beach front
