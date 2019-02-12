Wintery scenes submitted to iWitness

Winter sunset at Uphill (c) copyright newzulu.com

Wildlife and wintry vistas were the order of the day in this week’s round-up of pictures sent to iWitness by Weston’s talented photographers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chaffinchs on garden feeders Chaffinchs on garden feeders

First up, Rodger Fry took this painterly picture of a winters sunset over Weston.

Rob Blamire snapped this chaffinch busily feasting on the contents of his garden bird feeder.

Great White Egret flying over local Somerset Lake Great White Egret flying over local Somerset Lake

Jaqueline Caven captured a great white egret taking flight over a Somerset lake.

The Grand Pier at night was the focus of this cleverly shot snap by Sean Bawden, not bad for a first attempt.

I recently bought a Nikon D5300... my first proper camera, and took it out for a test run. Shot using auto-bracketing, then post-processed using Aurora HDR. They are not perfect, but hey, its my first attempt. I recently bought a Nikon D5300... my first proper camera, and took it out for a test run. Shot using auto-bracketing, then post-processed using Aurora HDR. They are not perfect, but hey, its my first attempt.

Waves crashed against the sea wall in Laura Szymanska’s picture taken on a stormy January day.

Paul Cowles took this etherial long exposure shot of Weston beach at twilight,

Waves are crashing, wind is blowing, What a beatiful day to explore it. Waves are crashing, wind is blowing, What a beatiful day to explore it.

Finally, Jaqueline also took this superb shot of the underside of the pier during a seafront walk on a blustery winter’s day.

String of stars and broken puzzle, I am a local photographer that likes to take shots of Weston and the surrounding areas. String of stars and broken puzzle, I am a local photographer that likes to take shots of Weston and the surrounding areas.

Winter along Weston beach front Winter along Weston beach front

Ashcombe Park in the snow. Picture: Elise Poynton Ashcombe Park in the snow. Picture: Elise Poynton

Ashcombe Park in the snow. Picture: Elise Poynton Ashcombe Park in the snow. Picture: Elise Poynton

Great White Egret flying over local Somerset Lake Great White Egret flying over local Somerset Lake

Waves are crashing, wind is blowing, What a beatiful day to explore it. Waves are crashing, wind is blowing, What a beatiful day to explore it.

Winter sunset at Uphill Winter sunset at Uphill

I recently bought a Nikon D5300... my first proper camera, and took it out for a test run. Shot using auto-bracketing, then post-processed using Aurora HDR. They are not perfect, but hey, its my first attempt. I recently bought a Nikon D5300... my first proper camera, and took it out for a test run. Shot using auto-bracketing, then post-processed using Aurora HDR. They are not perfect, but hey, its my first attempt.

Winter along Weston beach front Winter along Weston beach front