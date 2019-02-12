Advanced search

Wintery scenes submitted to iWitness

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 February 2019

Winter sunset at Uphill

Winter sunset at Uphill

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Wildlife and wintry vistas were the order of the day in this week’s round-up of pictures sent to iWitness by Weston’s talented photographers.

Chaffinchs on garden feedersChaffinchs on garden feeders

First up, Rodger Fry took this painterly picture of a winters sunset over Weston.

Rob Blamire snapped this chaffinch busily feasting on the contents of his garden bird feeder.

Great White Egret flying over local Somerset LakeGreat White Egret flying over local Somerset Lake

Jaqueline Caven captured a great white egret taking flight over a Somerset lake.

The Grand Pier at night was the focus of this cleverly shot snap by Sean Bawden, not bad for a first attempt.

I recently bought a Nikon D5300... my first proper camera, and took it out for a test run. Shot using auto-bracketing, then post-processed using Aurora HDR. They are not perfect, but hey, its my first attempt.I recently bought a Nikon D5300... my first proper camera, and took it out for a test run. Shot using auto-bracketing, then post-processed using Aurora HDR. They are not perfect, but hey, its my first attempt.

Waves crashed against the sea wall in Laura Szymanska’s picture taken on a stormy January day.

Paul Cowles took this etherial long exposure shot of Weston beach at twilight,

Waves are crashing, wind is blowing, What a beatiful day to explore it. Waves are crashing, wind is blowing, What a beatiful day to explore it.

Finally, Jaqueline also took this superb shot of the underside of the pier during a seafront walk on a blustery winter’s day.

String of stars and broken puzzle, I am a local photographer that likes to take shots of Weston and the surrounding areas.String of stars and broken puzzle, I am a local photographer that likes to take shots of Weston and the surrounding areas.

