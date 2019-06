Beautiful pictures of Weston sunsets feature in iWitness24 spread

Stunning Weston sunset highlights plethora of colours. Picture: Derek Hitchins (c) copyright newzulu.com

Weston beach sunsets feature in this week's iWitness24 photos.

Beautiful sunset viewed from Weston seafront. Picture: Ruth Mountstephens Beautiful sunset viewed from Weston seafront. Picture: Ruth Mountstephens

Derek Hitchins captured a striking image of the sun setting behind Steep Holm Island and Weston's Grand Pier, which he has creatively named 'nature's paint pot'.

Ruth Mountstephens' picture was taken in similar taste, which also features children's play equipment and benches on the town's beach.

Terry Kelly took a snapshot of an amber-filled sky caused by the sun's evening rays, where a sail boat bobs along the ocean in the distance.

He also took a picture of someone looking out to Weston's sea, watching a colourful sunlit sky at dusk.

Gorgeous weather in Weston brings lovely sunsets. Royal Sands photos. Picture: Terry Kelly Gorgeous weather in Weston brings lovely sunsets. Royal Sands photos. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston's RNLI are out on an action-packed training day in Roger Fry's photo.

Finally, Lee Headington is full of praise for Weston after taking a calming image of a sunset surrounded by clouds, stating it is 'quite beautiful at times'.

RNLI lifeboats doing circuits on Westons seafront. Picture: Roger Fry RNLI lifeboats doing circuits on Westons seafront. Picture: Roger Fry

Lovely weather in Weston brings beautiful sunsets. Picture: Terry Kelly Lovely weather in Weston brings beautiful sunsets. Picture: Terry Kelly