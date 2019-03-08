Advanced search

Beautiful pictures of Weston sunsets feature in iWitness24 spread

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 June 2019

Stunning Weston sunset highlights plethora of colours. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Stunning Weston sunset highlights plethora of colours. Picture: Derek Hitchins

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Weston beach sunsets feature in this week's iWitness24 photos.

Beautiful sunset viewed from Weston seafront. Picture: Ruth MountstephensBeautiful sunset viewed from Weston seafront. Picture: Ruth Mountstephens

Derek Hitchins captured a striking image of the sun setting behind Steep Holm Island and Weston's Grand Pier, which he has creatively named 'nature's paint pot'.

Ruth Mountstephens' picture was taken in similar taste, which also features children's play equipment and benches on the town's beach.

Terry Kelly took a snapshot of an amber-filled sky caused by the sun's evening rays, where a sail boat bobs along the ocean in the distance.

He also took a picture of someone looking out to Weston's sea, watching a colourful sunlit sky at dusk.

Gorgeous weather in Weston brings lovely sunsets. Royal Sands photos. Picture: Terry KellyGorgeous weather in Weston brings lovely sunsets. Royal Sands photos. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston's RNLI are out on an action-packed training day in Roger Fry's photo.

Finally, Lee Headington is full of praise for Weston after taking a calming image of a sunset surrounded by clouds, stating it is 'quite beautiful at times'.

Upload your photos to weston.iwitness24.co.uk

RNLI lifeboats doing circuits on Westons seafront. Picture: Roger FryRNLI lifeboats doing circuits on Westons seafront. Picture: Roger Fry

Lovely weather in Weston brings beautiful sunsets. Picture: Terry KellyLovely weather in Weston brings beautiful sunsets. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston is quite beautiful at times. Picture: Lee HeadingtonWeston is quite beautiful at times. Picture: Lee Headington

Most Read

Weston High Street shop shuts down

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Help change my life’ – 18-year-old looks for support with £30k surgery

Lauren Phillips who is trying to raise £30k to fund facial surgery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks to see Weston road close for four nights

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals aspirations for 700 homes near Weston

The development will be close to Locking Parklands.

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

