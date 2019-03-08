Stunning pictures of nature and waterskiing feature in iWitness24 spread
PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 May 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
A beautiful selection of pictures have been submitted to iWitness24 for this week's Midweek' spread.
Terry Kelly has taken a colourful photo of flowers in the foreground and Steep Holm Island in the background.
Steve Britton took a striking image of a sunset setting behind Weston's sea on a warm night.
He also took a snapshot of a shiny beetle nestled in some flowers on a warm and bright day.
Kenneth Rudrum-Taylor captured the action at the British Waterski Championships in Weston.
He also sent in an image of jet skis gliding across Weston's calm sea.
Terry Kelly took a captivating photo at Prince Consort Gardens and Weston's Old Toll Road café.
He also sent in a picture of sand castles built on Weston beach on a calm evening.
Upload your photos to weston.iwitness24.co.uk for your chance to appear in the paper.