Stunning pictures of nature and waterskiing feature in iWitness24 spread

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 May 2019

Beautiful flowers in front of Steep Holm Island. Picture: Terry Kelly

Beautiful flowers in front of Steep Holm Island. Picture: Terry Kelly

A beautiful selection of pictures have been submitted to iWitness24 for this week's Midweek' spread.

A stunning sunset setting behind Weston's sea. Picture: Steve BrittonA stunning sunset setting behind Weston's sea. Picture: Steve Britton

Terry Kelly has taken a colourful photo of flowers in the foreground and Steep Holm Island in the background.

Steve Britton took a striking image of a sunset setting behind Weston's sea on a warm night.

He also took a snapshot of a shiny beetle nestled in some flowers on a warm and bright day.

Kenneth Rudrum-Taylor captured the action at the British Waterski Championships in Weston.

The Water Ski Championships in Weston. Picture: Kenneth Rudrum-Taylor.The Water Ski Championships in Weston. Picture: Kenneth Rudrum-Taylor.

He also sent in an image of jet skis gliding across Weston's calm sea.

Terry Kelly took a captivating photo at Prince Consort Gardens and Weston's Old Toll Road café.

He also sent in a picture of sand castles built on Weston beach on a calm evening.

Upload your photos to weston.iwitness24.co.uk for your chance to appear in the paper.

A green beetle in a Weston garden. Picture: Steve BrittonA green beetle in a Weston garden. Picture: Steve Britton

Photos taken in Prince Consort gardens and the old Toll Road cafe.Photos taken in Prince Consort gardens and the old Toll Road cafe.

Sand castles built on Weston beach. Picture: Terry Kelly.Sand castles built on Weston beach. Picture: Terry Kelly.

Water Skiing Event May 19Water Skiing Event May 19

