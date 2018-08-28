Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Campaign launched for ‘world-class seafront leisure pool’ in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 January 2019

Tropicana view of pool and slides with Weston in the background.

Tropicana view of pool and slides with Weston in the background.

Archant

Growing calls for a ‘world-class seafront leisure pool’ to be built in Weston-super-Mare have prompted the launch of a campaign, which hopes to ‘add significantly to Weston’s appeal’.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: SubHutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

The J21Plus group has revived efforts for a pool to be created near the beach, launching a petition for a facility it believes would deliver a ‘valuable’ boost to the town’s economy.

More and more letters have poured through the Mercury’s door in recent months, with people demanding North Somerset Council to rethink its plan for a new pool in the town.

The authority hopes to oversee a redevelopment of Hutton Moor Leisure Centre that would include the addition of a second pool, but many people think it should be built at the seafront.

Tourists and Westonians alike have been unable to enjoy a dip in a seafront pool in the town since the Tropicana closed in 2000, and attempts to redevelop it have since failed.

J21Plus, formed in November, believes a seafront pool would ‘obviously benefit both residents and visitors alike’.

Spokesman Dave Stanford said: “Weston is the premier seaside resort in North Somerset and boasts top-class facilities, such as the wide sandy beach, the excellent Grand Pier, first-class hotels, pubs and restaurants and a good range of shops.

“However, being on the Severn Estuary, it lacks that family-friendly swim and paddle experience. We believe if a new world-class seafront pool was built, then it would complete the picture and add significantly to Weston’s appeal.”

Hotelier Keith Fern, who runs the Midland Hotel in Knightstone Road, backs the effort and said it would be a ‘valuable attraction for Weston’s economy’.

However, the council has repeatedly insisted it will not consider investing in a seafront pool and it is committed to the Hutton Moor project.

Cllr David Pasley, executive member for finance, at a meeting in September said: “To commit that sort of public investment into a leisure pool at the seafront at this time would be entirely inappropriate.”

The Mercury approached the council for a comment but did not receive a reply at the time of going to press.

For more information, log on to www.wsm-new-seafront-pool.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Campaign launched for ‘world-class seafront leisure pool’ in Weston

Tropicana view of pool and slides with Weston in the background.

Weston winger exits for Welsh club

Ben Swallow signed a one-year deal in the summer, but has struggled for playing time. Picture: Will.T.Photography

CareTech Foundation grant to help Somerset Disabled Cricket Club

Somerset Disabled Cricket Club players during their Super 9s National semi-final against Essex

Somerset Rebels reveal 20th anniversary plans

Somerset Rebels are celebrating their 20th annniversary in 2019 (pic Somerset Rebels)

WIN tickets to see An Audience With Kate Humble in Weston

Chris Packham and Kate Humble, from the BBC's Autum Watch show, visited Topsham this week to film footage on the Exe Estuary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists