Pantomime society to perform Jack And The Beanstalk production

Jack And The Beanstalk will be performed at Princess Theatre, in Burnham, this month.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Beloved children's tale Jack and the Beanstalk will be performed at Burnham's Princess Theatre this month.

Burnham and District Pantomime Society will bring audiences a magical story about a poor boy named Jack, who trades his family's cow for a handful of magic beans.

Jack travels to a castle in the sky, which is reached by a magic beanstalk, where he is met by an irritable giant, but he must escape from the realm and return home to his mother.

The society celebrates its 51st pantomime with Jack and the Beanstalk and rehearsals got into full swing in November.

The show will be performed at Burnham's Princess Theatre, on Princess Street, from January 18 to 25.

Matinee shows begin at 3pm and evening performances start at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £8.50-£12.50, are available at www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk. Or call the box office on 01278 784464.

