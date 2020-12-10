Son raises more than £5,200 for brain injury aftercare charity

Published: 5:35 PM December 10, 2020

Jack Tate's walk from Kirklington to Cornwall to raise awareness for SameYou, a charity that breaks the silence on brain injury. - Credit: Glen Minikin

A 29-year-old son is walking almost 480 miles to raise money for charity after his father suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage, a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain, in 2018.

Jack Tate walked from Axbridge to Burnham yesterday (Wednesday) on the last 10 days of his journey. He began his 476 miles pilgrimage on October 21 in Kirklington, a village in North Yorkshire and will eventually end up in Cornwall, it is hoped, on December 16.

Jack, of Yorkshire, has already raised more than £5,200 for SameYou, a charity which aims to improve brain injury recovery, which was founded by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke in 2019.

Emilia, who rose to fame as Daenerys in the American fantasy drama TV series, suffered two brain haemorrhages by the age of 30 and the charity works to increase access to recovery for young adults after leaving hospital and to facilitate innovations in specialist nurse training, fund clinical research and develop evidence for policy change.

As well as his epic journey walk, Jack is carrying a backpack weighing around 18kg including a tent, sleeping bag, clothing and food and drink supplies.

Jack has already arrived in Bridgwater today (Thursday) and will move onto Wellington tomorrow. From there, he will journey onto Tiverton on Saturday and to South Zeal, a village on Dartmoor, in Devon, on Monday.

He said: “SameYou is a charity close to my heart. My father suffered a life-changing brain injury last year and is still in recovery.

“I’m normally a gym person, but discovered walking in the first lockdown in March and decided to do a big walk to raise awareness.

“I am so pleased to be back walking again and enjoying the beautiful countryside.

“If you could like and share this story so far, I would really appreciate your support.”

Jack is documenting his journey 'as much as possible’ throughout the challenge through his JustGiving page, Instagram and TikTok.

To support the cause, log-on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacksbigadventure