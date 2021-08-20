Love Island 2021: Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole walk out the villa

Published: 10:21 PM August 20, 2021

Weston’s Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole, who he has been coupled-up with for the entirety of the series, have left the Love Island villa three days before the final.

The 24-year-old water engineer and his former girlfriend Liberty broke-up in last night’s (Thursday’s) episode. The pair still decided to go on their final date in tonight’s (Friday’s) episode, but both made the decision afterwards to walk out of the villa.

On the date, on a yacht in the middle of the ocean, Liberty said to Jake said she ‘doesn’t know what happened along the way, but the spark just faded’. Jake admitted since the clip of him surfaced on the movie night earlier in the series that issues have not been resolved.

Liberty confessed that she did fall in love with Jake and thought she found ‘the one’. But, talking in the third person, she said once the honeymoon phase passed she just knew it ‘wasn’t right’.

Jake said he cannot say a bad word about Liberty, and wanted to focus on the good times they have had together.

Liberty said she ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about her Love Island experience and Jake admitted it would be a shame to leave things on a bad note, saying that Liberty’s been his ‘whole journey’ in the villa.

Liberty admitted she was going to walk out on her own in tonight’s episode, but Jake said he ‘wouldn’t let her’ and has walked out with her.

On their arrival in the villa from their yacht date, Jake and Liberty gathered their fellow islanders at the fire pit and announced they were going their separate ways and are leaving the villa together.

They said they did not want to ‘drain the life’ out of what is meant to be a happy time in the villa and went to pack their bags and leave. They admitted that they are walking out on good terms, together.

Jake rounded-up his Love Island experience by saying Liberty is beautiful 'inside and out', there is no bad blood between himself and Liberty, adding that she has been his 'whole journey' here.

He said that there has been ups and downs and tears and laughter, adding that this has been the ‘best time of his life’.