LOVE ISLAND 2021: Weston's Jake Cornish makes it official with Liberty

Published: 1:53 PM July 26, 2021

Jake and Liberty.

After being coupled up for four weeks in the Love Island villa, Weston's Jake Cornish has asked fellow contestant Liberty Poole to be his girlfriend.

Liberty, a student and waitress from Birmingham, delightfully answered Jake's question with a yes in Friday night's episode, which aired at 9pm.

Jake talking to the boys on the outside sofa.

In the episode, while Teddy, Toby and Tyler were sitting on the outside sofa in the villa, Jake said he and Liberty were going from 'strength-to-strength' and it was time to 'take the plunge' and put a label on their relationship.

With their fellow Islanders involved, Jake surprised Liberty with her favourite dinner, spaghetti bolognese, as part of his plan to ask her to be his girlfriend.

Enlisting the help of his fellow Islanders, Jake plans a surprise dinner for Liberty.

As part of the surprise, contestants Liam Reardon and Hugo Hammond provided evening entertainment and sang to the couple, followed closely by Aaron Francis bringing wine to the table.

Enlisting the help of his fellow Islanders, Jake plans a surprise dinner for Liberty.

After their meal, Liberty and Jake were taken to some outside bean bags, where they were served dessert.

On the bean bags, Liberty confessed to Jake that she never knew what love was before she met him and that she had never felt so happy or content while being treated so nicely all at the same time.

Enlisting the help of his fellow Islanders, Jake plans a surprise dinner for Liberty.

Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi then presented the pair with bracelets, prepicked by Jake before entering the villa, which he said he took with him to the villa because he was looking for something long-term.

Jake added that the bracelets are magnetic and connect to each other, to represent himself and Liberty. He said he feels like the pair gravitate towards each other and that he's found the one.

He then asked Liberty to become his girlfriend and with a smile beaming from ear to ear, she said yes.

The villa then erupted in cheers, when Liberty told Jake she felt emotional and that she loves him.

Liberty, Kaz and Jake.

This week sees the long-awaited return of Casa Amor, a separate villa which the boys will be sent to and separated from the girls. This will see the original couples' relationships put to the test.

Twelve new Islanders are set to enter the villa which include a British racing champion, performer and American football star.