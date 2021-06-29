Love Island 2021: Jake stuns viewers with toe-sucking recording
- Credit: From Lifted Entertainment ITV Love Island on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox
Jake Cornish was the first boy to enter the villa on the first episode of Love Island last night (Monday) but baffled viewers after recording another couple's dare in a challenge.
The 24-year-old water engineer from Weston coupled up with waitress Liberty Poole, aged 21 from Birmingham, and the pair seemed to get on like a house on fire as they sat down and got to know each other.
However, Jake later admitted to the boys that he didn’t feel an instant connection with Liberty and 'didn’t want to rip her clothes off'.
At the end of their first day in the villa, the couples took part in a game of dares when Jake performed a 'sexy dance' for Liberty. During the challenge, viewers spotted Jake recording Love Island couple Toby Aromolaran sucking Kaz Kamwi's toes on his phone after admitting he has a foot fetish.
One person Tweeted: "Jake... we didn’t need to know about the toes."
You may also want to watch:
Another said: "Jake does realise this is being televised right?"
Tonight, new Islander Chloe Burrows, a 25-year-old financial services marketing executive from Bicester, is set to arrive in the villa.
Most Read
- 1 Mum of boy, 11, who died in his sleep thanks community for support
- 2 Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish
- 3 Council exploring housing options after market fails to deliver
- 4 Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub
- 5 Weston 'desperately needs' £20million 'levelling up' bid to succeed
- 6 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
- 7 Where to access rapid Covid testing in North Somerset
- 8 50 staff isolating after Covid outbreak at Weston pub
- 9 Weston-super-Mare's Jake Cornish in Love Island 2021
- 10 Young people encouraged to get HPV jab as vaccine programme resumes
Love Island airs at 9pm every night on ITV2 and ITV Hub.