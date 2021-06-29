Love Island 2021: Jake stuns viewers with toe-sucking recording

Published: 4:26 PM June 29, 2021

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish. - Credit: From Lifted Entertainment ITV Love Island on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

Jake Cornish was the first boy to enter the villa on the first episode of Love Island last night (Monday) but baffled viewers after recording another couple's dare in a challenge.

The 24-year-old water engineer from Weston coupled up with waitress Liberty Poole, aged 21 from Birmingham, and the pair seemed to get on like a house on fire as they sat down and got to know each other.

However, Jake later admitted to the boys that he didn’t feel an instant connection with Liberty and 'didn’t want to rip her clothes off'.

At the end of their first day in the villa, the couples took part in a game of dares when Jake performed a 'sexy dance' for Liberty. During the challenge, viewers spotted Jake recording Love Island couple Toby Aromolaran sucking Kaz Kamwi's toes on his phone after admitting he has a foot fetish.

For all those wondering, Jake got the shot #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Nn7iL1CsgP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 28, 2021

One person Tweeted: "Jake... we didn’t need to know about the toes."

Jake.. we didn’t need to know about the toes #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LZgqmoT6fG — jermaine (@jermain86588321) June 28, 2021

Another said: "Jake does realise this is being televised right?"

Jake does realise this is being televised right? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rtdtz2YNoZ — Eimear Carley Makeup (@ECarleyMakeup) June 28, 2021

Tonight, new Islander Chloe Burrows, a 25-year-old financial services marketing executive from Bicester, is set to arrive in the villa.

Love Island airs at 9pm every night on ITV2 and ITV Hub.