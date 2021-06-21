News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston-super-Mare's Jake Cornish in Love Island 2021

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:11 PM June 21, 2021   
Jake Cornish, aged 24 of Weston-super-Mare.

A water engineer from Weston-super-Mare has been named as the sixth contestant on Love Island 2021.

Today (Monday), the ITV2 show’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts revealed 24-year-old Jake Cornish will star in the show, which returns to our screens on June 28. 

Series six of Love Island will see a new group of singles heading to the villa who are searching for love and have the chance of winning £50,000. 

Water engineer Jake admits he was in a relationship for seven years before lockdown hit and wants to find someone loyal, find mutual respect and have good fun with in the Love Island villa.  

Jake Cornish, aged 24 of Weston-super-Mare, will appear in Love Island 2021.

He said: “I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it. 

“Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time.” 

Jake Cornish, aged 24 of Weston-super-Mare, will appear in Love Island 2021.

Jake admits his dream woman is The Only Way is Essex (Towie) and The Mummy Diaries TV personality, Billie Faiers. 

He also said he once messaged the mum-of-two. Jake added: "My ideal woman is Billie Faiers, she is my dream woman. 

"I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. 

Jake Cornish, aged 24 of Weston-super-Mare, will appear in Love Island 2021.

"She’s a lady, she’s just lush." 

Other contestants taking part in the show include waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole, civil servant Sharon Gaffka and model and luxury events host, Aaron Francis. 

Love Island 2021 will start on ITV2 and ITV Hub on June 28 at 9pm. 

