RECAP: Jake Cornish’s first week in the Love Island villa

Published: 5:21 PM July 5, 2021

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Pictured: Liberty and Jake. - Credit: ITV

A week after Love Island 2021 returned to our screens on June 28, we revisit Jake Cornish’s first seven days in the villa.

The 24-year-old water engineer from Weston was the first boy to enter the villa, who coupled-up with waitress Liberty Poole, aged 21 from Birmingham.

In the first episode, the pair seemed to bounce off each other. However, later in the show, Jake said Liberty's a beautiful girl, but admitted to the boys that he didn’t feel an instant spark with her and 'didn’t want to rip her clothes off'.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep1 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Pictured: Jake. - Credit: ITV

In Thursday's episode, Liberty told fellow Love Island contestants Chloe Burrows, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi and Faye Winter in the dressing room that she ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ after she and Jake shared their first kiss in the beach hut.

The following morning in the same episode, Jake chatted with contestant Hugo Hammond in the bedroom and says Liberty's personality 'is mint' and he 'can't fault her'.

However, he said it is not '100 per cent' there with Liberty, and said he hasn't got the girl there where he wants to be around her all the time.

On Friday, the villa saw a recoupling where the girls picked the boys they would like to continue their Love Island journey with. In the recoupling, Liberty said that when she first saw Jake, she said he was ‘a bit of her’, that he makes her smile and that he’s a big personality in the villa.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Pictured: The Islanders gather for the recoupling. - Credit: ITV

She added that they are ‘unusually similar’ and it’s like looking at the boy version of her.

Chatting with Hugo on the outside sofa after Friday’s recoupling in Sunday's episode, Jake said Liberty’s not given him any reason not to trust her and said things are ‘progressing in the right direction’.

However, he said he wasn’t sure if it is because his eyes are not elsewhere, and said his head ‘could still be turned’.

Jake added that he would be lying if he didn’t say it, but if a blonde with blue or green eyes came in the villa and is up for a laugh, that he would get to know her.

Tonight (Monday) sees new Islander Rachel, from Hertfordshire, decide to couple-up with either Brad McClelland from Northumberland or newcomer Chuggs Wallis, from Surrey.

Love Island airs at 9pm every night on ITV2 and ITV Hub.