Somerset MP appointed to Cabinet role

PUBLISHED: 16:05 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 17 December 2019

James Heappey speaking in parliament.

Archant

Burnham MP James Heappey has been appointed Minister for Defence Procurement.

Having been re-elected as MP for the Wells constituency on Thursday, Mr Heappey said he was 'honoured to take on this prestigious role'.

Mr Heappey served in the army for 10 years reaching the rank of Major, serving in Afghanistan, Iraq and Nothern Ireland.

He said: "In a changing world, with so many threats to our national security, I am honoured to be joining the ministerial team at the Ministry of Defence.

"I know that so many in our local community support our armed forces and I look forward to now taking up this important role, ensuring our armed forces are properly equipped for the mission we ask them to do on our nation's behalf.

"Constituents can be assured my highest priority will always be the service of our local community and so while I am now a voice for Somerset in Government, I also remain focused on delivering the plan you elected me to implement last week."

Mr Heappey increased his majority in last week's election.

Mr Heappey was voted for by 33,336 people, giving him 54 per cent of the vote.

Tessa Munt, who was the MP for the Liberal Democrats from 2010-15, achieved 23,345 votes. Labour's Kama McKenzie was third with 4,304.

Independent Dave Dobbs and the Motherworld Party's Susie Quartermass won 373 and 270 votes.

