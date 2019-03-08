Wells MP James Heappey backs Boris Johnson as UK's next Prime Minister

James Heappey has backed Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister. Archant

Wells MP James Heappey has voiced his support for Boris Johnson to become the Conservative Party's next leader and the UK's Prime Minister.

Heappey posted a picture on Twitter of himself smiling beside the slogan 'I'm backing Boris' this week.

He stated by supporting Johnson, this will ensure the UK leaves the European Union on October 31.

Heappey said the country can then 'start to focus on other important issues' such as 'climate change' and 'protecting the environment'.

MORE: Liam Fox backs Jeremy Hunt for Prime Minister.

This comes after the Mercury reported North Somerset MP Liam Fox said he backs Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for the role on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of Weston-super-Mare MP John Penrose.

Eleven candidates, including Dominic Raab, Andrea Leadsom and Michael Gove, have put their name forward after Theresa May announced her departure from 10 Downing Street almost a fortnight ago.

Mrs May is due to step down as Conservative leader tomorrow (Friday) after she failed to deliver a suitable Brexit deal.