MP champions funding for ‘lifeline’ community hub

Published: 2:00 PM June 4, 2021

MP James Heappey is working towards securing a charity the ‘funding it deserves’ following its work to support vulnerable people throughout the pandemic.

Mr Heappey made a visit to the Morland Community Hub in Highbridge last week, as the weekly community café returned for the first time since March last year, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Despite the past year meaning those in the community were unable to enjoy get-togethers, the hub, at Morland Hall in Pearce Drive, continued to support those who needed it throughout the pandemic.

This included delivering food to the vulnerable and those shielding, as well as providing some much-needed assistance throughout the festive period.

Mr Heappey, whose constituency includes Highbridge, said: “It was amazing to see the community so excited for the return of the community café. It not only provides lunch, tea and coffee but much-needed social interaction – something we have all struggled with in the past 15 months.

“I think it is so important that this charity gets the funding it deserves – as well as a new building. The Government’s levelling up fund could provide some investment for this and I will be championing that plan.

"I will be working closely with Burnham and Highbridge Town Council on this proposal and I look forward to seeing its progress over the next few months.

“I want to thank everyone involved at the Morland Community Hub for being a lifeline for so many people in Burnham and Highbridge.”

The community hub is managed by Sedgemoor Community Partnership and the charity aims to provide a 'comfortable and welcoming place for all people, young or old, male or female, able-bodied or disabled, to come and enjoy social and stimulating activities'.

The venue is now open for bookings and hosts regular lunch and craft clubs, bingo nights, and sports sessions including karate, basketball and indoor games.

Moorland Community Hub adheres to all Covid-19 government guideline safety measures.

Project development officer at the hub, Jane Macpherson, said: “We are extremely proud of our amazing, hardworking Hub team, who give their time most generously, in order to enhance the lives of others.

"This is both within our own buildings and out and about in the extended community."