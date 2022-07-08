Somerset MP handed Ministry of Defence role by Boris Johnson

Wells MP, James Heappey has been appointed a minister of state at the Ministry of Defence. - Credit: Archant

Wells MP James Heappey has been appointed a minister of state at the Ministry of Defence by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the latest Government reshuffle.

Mr Heappey previously served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces, a role he had held since 2020.

Yesterday (July 7), the former army officer declared he would not stand down from his role, despite a record-breaking number of Government officials resigning in defiance of Boris Johnson's leadership.

He said: “I continue to serve in an important role in Government supporting Ukraine and responding to security challenges around the world that follow in the war’s wake.

“Many colleagues have spoken on the PM’s future – I agree with what is being said. But important national security work must continue.”

The newly-appointed Defence minister is currently visiting the UAE to observe how the UK supports maritime security in the region.

Speaking after the Royal Navy seized smuggled missiles, the MP said: "The UK is committed to upholding international law, from standing up to aggression in Europe to interdicting illegal shipments of weaponry that perpetuates instability in the Middle East.

"The UK will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption."

Mr Heappy has been approached for comment on his new role.





