MP to open village shop this weekend

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop. Brent Knoll Village Shop

Wells MP James Heappey will open a village shop by video link today (Saturday).

Mr Heappey will open Brent Knoll emergency shop and the store will sell newspapers, bread, milk, groceries and vegetable boxes provided by regional suppliers.

The shop opening comes as a village response to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and people in the area are ‘unable to get to supermarkets or secure home deliveries’.

The store is also a bridge between the recent village shop closure and plans for a new community store in Brent Knoll.

Member of the emergency shop team, John Mathews, said: “Anyone will be able to watch and listen to the official opening by going to the Facebook page.”

Mr Heappey will be on video link and John will cut the ribbon on the MP’s cue.

To watch the shop opening online, visit www.facebook.com/BrentKnollEmergencyCommunityShop