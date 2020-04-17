Advanced search

MP to open village shop this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2020

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.

Brent Knoll Village Shop

Wells MP James Heappey will open a village shop by video link today (Saturday).

Mr Heappey will open Brent Knoll emergency shop and the store will sell newspapers, bread, milk, groceries and vegetable boxes provided by regional suppliers.

The shop opening comes as a village response to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and people in the area are ‘unable to get to supermarkets or secure home deliveries’.

The store is also a bridge between the recent village shop closure and plans for a new community store in Brent Knoll.

Member of the emergency shop team, John Mathews, said: “Anyone will be able to watch and listen to the official opening by going to the Facebook page.”

Mr Heappey will be on video link and John will cut the ribbon on the MP’s cue.

To watch the shop opening online, visit www.facebook.com/BrentKnollEmergencyCommunityShop

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

Latest from the Weston Mercury

MP to open village shop this weekend

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.

Family and friends pay tribute to David Chapman and NHS staff who cared for him

David Chapman died at Weston General Hospital on April 6. Picture: Weston Lions

Picture Past: Oil Spills, village floods and budget woes

Violinists Jane Pearson (first in her class with 85 marks), Helen Storey, Anita Loney and Anthea Roberts were competing in the Junior Arts Festival of Music. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

College provides facilities to train NHS frontline staff

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There With You: Volunteers praised for helping hundreds of people during pandemic

James Willis-Bowden has set up the group to help vulnerable people in Weston.
Drive 24